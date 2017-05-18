RHP Casey Lawrence, claimed off waivers from Toronto on May 11, was recalled by the Mariners from Triple-A Tacoma before the Wednesday game. Lawrence was 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA in four appearances with the Blue Jays, including two starts. Said Mariners manager Scott Servais: "I don't know too much about him other than he's in our uniform and available tonight."

RHP Chase De Jong was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. The rookie went 0-3 with a 7.40 ERA in six games for the Mariners, including four starts. In a six-inning start Tuesday against Oakland, De Jong allowed four runs on seven hits.

CF Jarrod Dyson got a rare off day Wednesday after being hit three times by pitches Tuesday, a franchise record. "I've never seen that happen, three times in a game. I might be leading the league in hit by pitches," said Dyson, who has been hit eight times this season, which is tied for most in the majors. "You don't usually see that with a small guy. I usually get hit about two times a year." Said Mariners manager Scott Servais: "They do like to pitch him in, and he stands close to the plate. I don't know if there's any rhyme or reason to it." As for getting a rest? "He needs a day off, he's been running hard," Servais said of Dyson, who is second in the AL lead with 10 steals.

SS Jean Segura extended his career-high hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single in the fifth inning Wednesday. Segura is hitting .389 (28-for-72) during the streak, the longest active run in the majors.

RHP Christian Bergman set career highs in innings (7 1/3) and strikeouts (nine) in helping blank Oakland on Wednesday. It was Bergman's first major league win as a starter since Sept. 21, 2014, when he beat Arizona while pitching for the Colorado Rockies.

DH Nelson Cruz's streak of hits in 14 consecutive games while facing the A's came to an end Wednesday when he went 0-for-3. But Cruz did have two RBIs, on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a run-scoring groundout in the fifth, to increase his AL-leading total to 36.

RF Ben Gamel, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, got his first career triple in the first inning Wednesday. "I think that's the first time in professional baseball that I got a hit on my birthday," Gamel said.