RHP Sam Gaviglio threw five scoreless innings Thursday against the White Sox in his second major league appearance and first start. He allowed just three hits and one walk, and he struck out two. "I dreamed of playing here when I was a kid," said Gaviglio, a native of Ashland, Ore. "I just wanted to give the team a chance to win tonight." Gaviglio did that, leaving with a 4-0 lead before the Seattle bullpen led Chicago rally to tie the game.

CF Jarrod Dyson hit a home run and stole two bases Thursday. It marked the first time in his career Dyson homered and had two steals stolen in the same game, and he took over the AL lead with 12 steals. He scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on PH Guillermo Heredia's single.

LHP Drew Smyly, who hasn't pitched yet this season due to a strained left elbow, played catch Wednesday. "We've still got to build his arm strength up so he can build to a bullpen (session)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Smyly reported no pain. "I'm just trying to move forward every day," Smyly said.

LHP James Paxton, who has been on the disabled list since May 5 with a left forearm strain, threw a bullpen session Thursday afternoon of 25 fastballs. "Felt good, no pain at all," Paxton said. "Probably went at about 70 percent. Sunday we're going to crank it up." Manager Scott Servais said Paxton definitely will make one rehabilitation start before returning to the major leagues.

SS Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games with a three-run homer. Segura owns the longest active streak in the majors.