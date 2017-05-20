RHP Casey Lawrence (0-3, 8.80 ERA) could be line to pitch Sunday, although the Mariners have yet to announce a starter. Manager Scott Servais said Lawrence's two-inning relief outing Thursday in his Mariners debut didn't rule out the possibility that Lawrence would start in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Lawrence was claimed off waivers from Toronto on May 11 and sent to Triple-A Tacoma. He was called up May 17.

RHP Edwin Diaz pitched two innings in his first outing since Monday against Oakland, when he walked four consecutive batters and lost his closer's role. Diaz allowed two infield singles, didn't walk a batter and struck out two. "Diaz was a definite positive for us," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

LHP Ariel Miranda pitched seven strong innings and struck out a career-high nine batters Friday but didn't factor into the decision. Miranda allowed one run, four hits and two walks.

1B Danny Valencia's triple in the second inning on Friday night was his second of the season, giving him the team lead. That was the only hit for the Mariners.

SS Jean Segura had his 17-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-4 on Friday night. That tied the longest streak in the majors this season. The Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hit in 17 straight from April 17-May 5.