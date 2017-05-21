INF Taylor Motter went 2-for-3 on Saturday against the White Sox, his ninth multi-hit game of the season. He had just four hits in his previous seven games.

INF Mike Freeman pitched the ninth inning Saturday, the seventh time in the Mariners' 40-year history that a position player took the mound. Freeman allowed one run on three hits, getting out of a jam relatively unscathed after the White Sox loaded the bases with no outs.

LHP James Paxton, on the disabled list since May 5 due to a left forearm strain, threw another bullpen session Saturday. Manager Scott Servais said if Paxton doesn't experience any ill effects, the lefty could go on a rehabilitation assignment as early as Wednesday.

RHP Chris Heston will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start Sunday against the White Sox, the Mariners announced after Saturday's game. Heston made one appearance for Seattle earlier this season. In two innings, he allowed five runs on seven hits for a 22.50 ERA. He was 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA in Tacoma.

RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in 3 2/3 innings Saturday against the White Sox. It was the second time in his career Gallardo allowed 10 or more runs in a start. The only other time was Aug. 8, 2007, at Colorado.