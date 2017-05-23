1B Daniel Vogelbach, C Tuffy Gosewisch and RHP Chris Heston were optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma when the club brought up C Mike Zunino and RHP Emilio Pagan.

C Mike Zunino and RHP Emilio Pagan were recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, while C Tuffy Gosewisch, 1B Daniel Vogelbach and Chris Heston were optioned back to Tacoma. Zunino hit .293 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games for Tacoma and homered three times in his final two games.

