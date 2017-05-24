RHP Sam Gaviglio is set to make his second MLB start and third appearance on Wednesday in Washington. It will be the first time has faced the Nationals. "You can't give in to them. You have to make your pitches and trust your stuff," Gaviglio said before watching the Nationals hit four homers in a 10-1 win Tuesday.

C Mike Zunino, called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, said he worked on several hitting drills during his time in the minors. He hit .167 in 72 at-bats before he went to Tacoma. Those drills must have worked as he hit a solo homer in the sixth Tuesday for the only run for Seattle in a 10-1 loss. The Florida native still has a ways to go, as he has a .173 average after going 1-for-3.

RHP Christian Bergman took one for the team Tuesday. With rain falling early in the game he was left to finish the fourth inning as the Nationals scored eight times to take a 10-0 lead. The game continued and Bergman was pulled after allowing 14 hits and 10 runs in four innings. "There were a couple of opportunities to get out of there with minimal damage just couldn't quite get that last guy. So that's unfortunately what happens," manager Scott Servais said of the big fourth.

2B Robinson Cano was activated off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and went 0-for-3. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 13, with a strained right quadriceps. There was already a roster spot open for him Tuesday after Seattle sent several players to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Seattle has now made 80 transactions involving the 40-man roster in just 51 days. That is an average of one move every 15 hours and 18 minutes, according to the Seattle public relations staff. Cano jogged gently ran out a groundout in the fourth on a wet field and did the same thing later in the game. His average fell to .290. "Thank God I'm healthy now. It feels really good. I was feeling like 85 percent but it's good to be back in the lineup," he told reporters. "The hard thing is just to sit down and watch the game. It's really hard because I love to play this game. That's life. I was waiting for this day to be able to come back on the field and contribute to help this team win games."