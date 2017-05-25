RHP Sam Gaviglio went six innings and gave up five runs (one earned) in his second big league start and third appearance this year for Seattle. "I got out of my game plan early on," he said as Washington scored four in the first inning.

RHP Rob Whalen was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Whalen, acquired from the Atlanta Braves after last season, began this year as one of the top prospects in the Seattle system. "He'll be available out of the bullpen the next couple of nights," manager Scott Servais said Wednesday. "He could start for us over the weekend. We need a starter I think on Saturday. So if we need him, we'll use him out of the bullpen the next couple nights. But if not, he'll probably start on Saturday." Whalen was 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts at Triple-A after he made five starts for Atlanta last year.

LHP Ariel Mirando will make his 10th start of the season on Thursday afternoon in Washington. He is 3-2 with a 4.28 ERA this season.

RHP Emilio Pagan, who pitched four innings Tuesday, was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for prospect Rob Whalen. "He did a great job last night," manager Scott Servais said Wednesday. "We talked to him after the game, talked to him again today to let him know we were going to option him back. I think he really himself as far as raising himself on the depth chart. The key for him ... you got to get your secondary pitch over the plate, and he had a very good slider last night and executed it against a very good lineup. We needed it."

RHP Chris Heston was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for OF Andrew Aplin, who was acquired from the Houston Astros. Heston had a 19.80 ERA in two outings for Seattle this year and gave up six earned runs in three innings in a spot start