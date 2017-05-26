LHP Ariel Miranda got the win Thursday as he allowed two runs in five innings. He is 4-2 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 starts. "The ball jumps out of his hand pretty good," said Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy, who was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

OF Danny Valencia was in the starting lineup at first base Thursday. A ball got past him with two outs in the third as Trea Turner hit a hard grounder that was ruled a two-base error. At the plate, Valencia was 1-for-4 and is hitting .239.

LHP James Paxton (left forearm strain) is slated to make a start for Double-A Arkansas this weekend. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Thursday he hopes that Paxton can make a start for the Mariners early in the homestand when the team returns to Seattle. That could mean a start Wednesday or June 1 in Seattle. Paxton has been on the DL since May 3. The Mariners have been hurt hard but injuries to starting pitchers, including Felix Hernandez, and the team is scrambling to fill out its rotation.

OF Mitch Haniger (strained right oblique) hit off the batting tee Wednesday. "It felt good, it felt fine. It is going to be a slow process," he said Thursday. He said he will eventually make a minor league rehab assignment. "Right now I am taking it day-by-day. I think that is the safest way to go about it," he said. He has been on the DL since April 25 and is hitting .342 in 79 at-bats.

OF Nelson Cruz was back in the starting lineup in right field Thursday after he did not start Wednesday. He hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Jacob Turner, who had just entered the game for starter Gio Gonzalez. Cruz entered the game 1-for-13 off Gonzalez and was 0-for-2 before going deep against Turner. "One swing can get you going," Cruz said. His homer gave Seattle a 3-2 lead.

2B Robinson Cano, in his third game back from the disabled list, was 2-for-5 on Thursday. He is hitting .306 this season and has been very effective this month, despite missing several games.

RHP Yovani Gallardo is slated to start Friday in Boston. It will be his 10th start of the year and his seventh against Boston. He is 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in six starts against the Red Sox.