RHP Rob Whalen makes his Mariners debut when he pitches the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park Saturday. Whalen, acquired from the Atlanta Braves last Nov. 28, was 0-2 with a 4.09 ERA and one complete game in four starts at Tacoma -- and didn't allow a home run in 22 innings. He was 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts with Atlanta last season. "I'm extremely excited," Whalen, who grew up a Red Sox fan, said Friday. "The one day I came up here and didn't get to throw was a little disappointing. But (general manager) Jerry (Dipoto) promised there'd be opportunities here when I got traded. That's all I can ask for. I've been feeling healthy. My time in Triple-A, the numbers might not look good, but I felt I was getting better every start. Starting to shake that rust off a little bit."

INF Mike Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was at Triple-A.

1B Danny Valencia had a second-inning single and was cut down trying to stretch it into a double. But he has an eight-game hitting streak, going 10-for-28 (.357) during the streak. He has hit .310 over his last 24 games.

SS Jean Segura went 3-for-4 with a double, a pair of infield hits and a stolen base. He has five hits in the last two games and is hitting .346 on the season. It was his seventh three-plus-hit game of 2017 and he has 13 multi-hit road games, including six of the last seven He is batting .359 over his last 24 games.

RHP Chris Heston was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was at Triple-A.

RHP Yovani Gallardo battled through 5 1/3 innings Friday night at Fenway Park, but suffered his second straight loss to fall to 2-5 on the season. He allowed seven hits and three runs, walking six, striking out five and wild pitching home a run. "Yeah I definitely had to battle," he said. "The whole night obviously wasn't consistent. But I made pitches whenever I had to."