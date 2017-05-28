RHP Rob Whalen might not have made it through the first inning if Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez had not been thrown out at the plate for the final out. Whalen gave up three in the first and was fine until CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer off him to end his day in the sixth. "He obviously wasn't very good in the first inning to add to the point, I didn't know if he was going to get thru it," manager Scott Servais said. "But he did. He hung in there. They hit the ball hard, we made some really good defensive plays behind him today."

1B Danny Valencia had one of the five hits off Red Sox LHP Brian Johnson Saturday, extending his road hitting streak to nine games. He is batting .344 in those nine games and has hit .308 in his last 25 games overall, moving his batting average from .141 to.242. He is a .293 career hitter against the Red Sox.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Fenway Park. Iwakuma, speaking through an interpreter, had his first throwing session and said, "I think it's OK," he said. "It's not perfect, but it is what it is. I feel OK. I would like to move forward. Hopefully it will get better."

LHP James Paxton (left forearm strain) will come off the disabled list to pitch against the Rockies Wednesday in Seattle.

RHP Christian Bergman faces the Red Sox for the first time in his career Sunday when he closes the three-game series at Fenway Park. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA with the Mariners after getting off to a 5-0/2.17 start for Triple-A Tacoma. Bergman, coming off a strong outing -- 7 1/3 innings, two hits, no runs, nine strikeouts against -- against the A's, was shelled in Washington in his last start. He lasted four innings and gave up 14 hits, including four homers, and 10 runs, all earned. He is 8-11 with a 5.85 ERA with the Rockies and Mariners.

RF Nelson Cruz lost a home run in the glove of Red Sox RF Mookie Betts on Saturday and said after the game his team has to do something to shake out of its offensive slump. "We're proud of what we do, you know? This is embarrassing," he said. "I don't think we should be in this situation. I understand we have injuries and all that but there's a point where you have to turn everything around."

RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Fenway Park. Said Hernandez: "I felt really good. I have no problems. I was throwing a lot of strikes. I'd like to be on the mound tomorrow, but they don't want me (to). I don't know yet. We have to talk."