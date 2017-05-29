RHP Sam Gaviglio makes his third career start Monday on the road against the Rockies. Gaviglio (0-1, 1.38 ERA) gave up five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with a strikeout in a six-inning loss Wednesday against the Nationals. Over his first two starts, he has permitted only two earned runs in 11 innings. Gaviglio has never faced Colorado or any Rockies hitters, but is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA in one interleague start.

RHP Rob Whalen was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday after a rough start Saturday in his season debut against the Red Sox. The 23-year-old Whalen (0-1, 8.44 ERA) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in a 5 1/3-inning defeat.

RHP Ryne Harper had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma before Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Harper, 28, posted a 2-0 record with a 1.89 ERA in 15 relief appearances with Tacoma this season before his call up. "I was frozen with a smile on my face (when I was promoted)," Harper told the Seattle Times.

LF Guillermo Heredia slugged his third home run of the season Sunday against the Red Sox. Heredia's blast sailed 401 feet over the Green Monster in left field in the eighth inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-high five games. "It's nothing new," he said. "Made good contact ... and hit it out of the stadium."

RHP Christian Bergman pitched seven innings for the second time in 60 career outings in Sunday's victory against the Red Sox. Bergman (2-2, 4.67 ERA) allowed no runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in his seven shutout innings. He was shelled for 10 runs on 14 hits in a four-inning loss to the Nationals on Tuesday. "Sometimes the best way is to just get back out and kind of simplify everything and just get back to making pitches," Bergman said.

DH Nelson Cruz drove in his American League-leading 41st run of the season Sunday against the Red Sox. He knocked a two-out RBI single in the seventh and finished 2-for-5. Cruz is hitting .260 with runners in scoring position this season and is slashing .344/.432/.738 in his last 19 road games.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 25th career home run against the Red Sox -- fifth-most among active players -- Sunday. It was his 15th homer at Fenway Park and the ninth of his season, traveling 415 feet and landing on the black tarp in straightaway center field. Cano leads all active players with 87 career extra-base hits against the Red Sox.