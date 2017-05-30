RHP Sam Gaviglio earned his first major league win Monday while making his third start and fourth appearance in the big leagues. He allowed six hits and five runs in five innings, departing after giving up consecutive singles to start the fifth. The five earned runs he allowed were a career high. Gaviglio gave up five runs in his last start at Washington on Wednesday but only one was earned. Gaviglio also singled to lead off the third for his first hit in the majors. He had gone 0-for-2 in his start at Washington in his only previous at-bats in the big leagues.

1B Danny Valencia went 3-for-5 Monday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He is 9-for-27 (.333) in that span. Valencia also has hit safely in 11 consecutive road games, going 16-for-45 (.356) in that stretch.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder inflammation), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 10 retroactive to May 7, threw his first bullpen session Saturday at Boston. Manager Scott Servais said Iwakuma is not moving as quickly at this point as Felix Hernandez, who is also sidelined with shoulder inflammation, and added, "He may get on a slope here in the next couple days, but his program isn't as quick."

RF Nelson Cruz, typically the Mariners' designated hitter, made his third start of the season in right field in interleague play Monday and went 0-for-4 The first two starts were at Washington on Seattle's current road trip. Cruz started 48 games in right field last year.

RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session Tuesday. The first was Saturday in Boston. Hernandez has been on the 10-day disabled list since April 26. Manager Scott Servais said Hernandez is "progressing along in the right direction."