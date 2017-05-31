RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder inflammation), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 10 retroactive to May 7, threw fastballs and changeups in a 30-pitch bullpen session that went considerably better than his first session Saturday, which was also fastballs and changeups for 30 pitches. Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. said, "I really was kind of surprised to see what I saw, how the ball was coming out based on how he felt last time. He labored through his side (session) last time.I was really unsure how it was going to be, but it was good. He threw 30 (pitches); he bumped the intensity up." Stottlemyre said the pan is for Iwakuma to throw another bullpen session with a bit more intensity, throw breaking pitches in addition to fastballs and changeups and if he is alright the following day, move on to a simulated game.

SS Jean Segura went 4-for-6 to raise his average to .341. The four hits were a season high. In 21 career games at Coors Field, Segura is batting .384 (33-for-86) with nine multi-hit games.

RF Nelson Cruz left the game in the middle of the second with tightness in his right calf. Cruz said he felt something in the calf when he took off hard on a drive to right by Kyle Seager that cleared the fence for a two-run homer. Manager Scott Service said, "He should be fine tomorrow. I trust Cruzie, and he knows his value to the club. ..He took off hard running right away, and he felt it, he said,'Hey Skip, I don't want to do anything stupid.' "

RHP Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) threw all his pitches in a 30-pitch bullpen session after just throwing fastballs and changeups in his first session Saturday. Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. said Hernandez, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since April 26, had "good intensity" at the end of the session he called "very good" and is ready to face hitters. That will happen when Hernandez takes his next step and throws two innings in a simulated game before going out on a rehab assignment.