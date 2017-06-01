RHP Ryne Harper was optioned to Triple-A to make room for James Paxton on the roster. Harper, a 28-year-old rookie, was called up May 28 but didn't get a chance to make his major-league debut before being returned to Tacoma, where he's 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and three saves this season.

LHP James Paxton was activated from the disabled list and made the start Wednesday. Paxton, who had been on the 10-day DL since May 5 with a left forearm strain, pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Colorado, allowing three hits and striking out six. Paxton pitched five-plus scoreless innings for the fifth time (in seven starts) this season, tied for the most in the majors with Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana and Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Alex Wood.

C Mike Zunino went 2-for-3 Wednesday and has multiple hits in three straight games for the first time in his career. Zunino, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on May 23 after an 18-day stint in the minors to work on his swing, improved his average to .190.

DH Nelson Cruz, who left Tuesday's game at Coors Field in the second inning with right calf tightness, was back in the lineup Wednesday. Cruz, who was playing right field in the National League park, walked in the second inning Tuesday and scored on 3B Kyle Seager's home run before leaving. "He came directly to me and gave me a heads-up. That's all I needed," Mariners manager Scott Servais said of pulling Cruz. "We need him in the lineup. He's a great weapon to run out there." It was apparent Cruz was being cautious Wednesday, as he only took second on a single by Seager in the second inning and barely scored ahead of Seager on a two-run double by 1B Danny Valencia.