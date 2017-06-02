RHP Casey Lawrence set a franchise record for most strikeouts in relief with nine. Lawrence pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits. "I can't say enough about the job Casey Lawrence did," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "His stuff's good, he throws strikes and he has the type of attitude you need in that (long relief) role."

SS Jean Segura left Thursday's game after being injured sliding into second base in the fourth inning. Segura was trying to advance on 1B Danny Valencia's sacrifice fly, but Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado cut off the throw to the plate and stopped Segura with an inning-ending double play. Segura made a late, awkward slide, his right foot trapped beneath his body. Manager Scott Servais said Segura twisted his right ankle and was undergoing further examination.

DH Nelson Cruz left the game after being hit in the left hand by a pitch from Colorado's Kyle Freeland in the third inning. "They're going to run some more tests," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Hopefully it's not a broken bone or anything like that."

RHP Yovani Gallardo lasted just three innings against Colorado, giving up five runs on six hits. Gallardo (2-6) walked three and allowed two home runs, including a 450-foot blast by Rockies DH Mark Reynolds. It was the second time in his past three starts Gallardo failed to go at least five innings, which he had done in his first eight starts of the season. He has allowed seven homers in his past five starts, compared to just two in his first six. "He's frustrated and we're frustrated," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "I saw his fastball was 93-94 (mph) and I thought his curveball was pretty good, but mistakes were made. We needed him to get deep in the game and he didn't have it."

RF Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to five games by going 1-for-3. He's hitting .444 (8-for-18) during the streak. Gamel also scored a run Thursday after being hit by a pitch leading off the fourth inning.