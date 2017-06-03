RHP Casey Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

RHP Casey Lawrence, who set a franchise record for most strikeouts in relief with nine in five innings Thursday, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The move was made because Lawrence was going to be unavailable for a few days after his lengthy outing against Colorado, in which he allowed only one run on three hits. "Casey Lawrence did a phenomenal job (Thursday)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We're just trying to get a fresh arm in here, which we've done multiple times this year."

SS Taylor Motter hit a grand slam in the first inning Friday against his former team. "That was something to remember," Motter said. "Especially against them." Motter, filling in for injured Jean Segura, made his major league debut for Tampa Bay last year. The utilityman batted .188 in 33 games for the Rays before being acquired by Seattle in an offseason trade. "They got rid of me, and to do that against them means everything," Motter said. "I'm going to succeed someplace else and I was glad to give them the chance to see that."

INF Tyler Smith was called up from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Friday. The 25-year-old batted .265 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 50 games with Tacoma.

INF Tyler Smith had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma after SS Jean Segura (high ankle sprain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Smith made his major league debut when he replaced 2B Robinson Cano in the eighth inning of the blowout and doubled in his first at-bat. "The emotions I can't even describe," Smith said. "It was good the way it happened because I didn't have time to think about it." Manager Scott Servais called out to Smith while he was standing in the on-deck circle and asked if the rookie was breathing. "I distracted him, which probably was a good thing," Servais said. Smith, 25, got an extended look in spring training when Segura and Cano were playing in the World Baseball Classic. "The last two years I've been in big-league camp (in the spring), so I'm much more comfortable walking into this clubhouse," Smith said. "It's unfortunate to see (Segura hurt). He's the leading hitter in the league and impossible to replace."

1B Danny Valencia matched a career high with five RBIs Friday. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the third and added a run-scoring single in the seventh. Valencia has driven in at least one run in four of his past five games. "I got off to a slow start (this season) and struggled to drive runs in," Valencia said. "May was good and hopefully June will be better." Valencia has hit safely in 21 of his past 27 games, batting .314 (33-for-105) in that span with four homers and 20 RBIs.

SS Jean Segura was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right high ankle sprain. Segura, who was tied for the American League lead with a .341 batting average, suffered the injury Thursday when sliding into second base in the fourth inning against Colorado. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Segura would be evaluated again in about a week to determine the potential length of his absence. "It could have been much worse with everything that has happened to us this year," Servais said.

RHP Tyler Cloyd, who last pitched in the majors with Philadelphia in 2013, was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Cloyd, 30, signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on May 12 after pitching in the independent Atlantic League and made four starts for the Rainiers. "It's been an exciting, fun ride, that's for sure," Cloyd said. "I didn't think it would happen this fast." Cloyd was 4-9 with a 4.98 ERA in parts of two seasons with the Phillies in 2012-13. He started last season with the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, before undergoing Tommy John surgery. "I hung with it," Cloyd said. "I got through rehab and whatever path ... I'm here." Cloyd compared being back in a major-league clubhouse to the excitement felt in his big-league debut. "I knew if I was healthy again and the stuff was there, I could get my career going again."

DH Nelson Cruz, who left Thursday's game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from Colorado's Kyle Freeland in the third inning, was back in the lineup Friday for the series opener against Tampa Bay. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Cruz suffered a bruise on his hand but hit some balls in the indoor batting cage Friday afternoon and was deemed ready to go. "It's tough not to put him in the lineup," Servais said of Cruz, who leads the American League with 42 RBIs.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who has been on the disabled list since April 26 with right shoulder inflammation, threw a two-inning simulated game Friday. "I feel great. No problems at all," Hernandez said. "I was happy with it. ... " Hernandez, who said he threw his entire assortment of pitches Friday, hopes make a rehab start June 6 for Triple-A Tacoma. Said Mariners manager Scott Servais: "It didn't look like his arm was bothering him, but he still has a ways to go (in rehab) ... Felix would like to pitch tomorrow if he could."

RHP Ryan Weber was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Weber was removed from his only major-league appearance this season, a May 13 start in Toronto, in the fourth inning with right shoulder tightness and was placed on the 10-day DL the next day with a right biceps strain.

OF Ben Gamel was at the top of the Seattle batting order on Friday for the first time this season after SS Jean Segura (high right ankle sprain), the Mariners' usual leadoff hitter, was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Manager Scott Servais pointed to Gamel's .390 on-base percentage for the move. "He's done a good job running up pitch counts (against opponents) and grinding out at-bats," Servais said. Gamel went 2-for-5, his single leading off the first inning leading to a five-run outburst.