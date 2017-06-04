1B Danny Valencia went 4-for-4 on Saturday, his second straight game with three or more hits and his fifth this season. He has hits in seven consecutive at-bats. "It's about having a good approach and staying with it," said Valencia, wh is hitting .339 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in his past 28 games after hitting .181 in his first 22 games of the season.

SS Jean Segura, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a high right ankle sprain suffered Thursday, was wearing a walking boot before Saturday's game. "It's a process," Segura said of his rehabilitation. "You want to push it but you have to be smart. If it feels good the next couple of days, maybe I'll do some (baseball) activities." Segura was injured sliding into second base, trying to tag up from first on a sacrifice fly. "My foot got stuck in the base and my (ankle) went over. I felt something," said Segura, who admitted he wouldn't have tried to tag up if he had to do it again. "I was trying to get into scoring position. It is what it is. That's the way I play."

C Mike Zunino went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs on Saturday. His 441-foot homer nearly left Safeco Field, landing three rows from the top of the upper deck down the left-field line. "When you barrel it up it takes care of itself," said Zunino, who also had a two-run double in the second inning and run-scoring single in the fifth, giving him a franchise record for RBIs in a game by a catcher. "I got some good pitches to hit."

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 100th as a Mariner, on his bobblehead night Saturday. He reached the milestone in 362 games with the Mariners, the fastest by any player in franchise history. Richie Sexson accomplished the feat in 463 games and Alex Rodriguez in 470.

OF Ben Gamel participated in fielding drills at first base before Saturday's game. "We talked about it in spring training and when he was in Triple-A he got a first baseman's glove," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It's just to put another tool in his toolbox." It was the second time Gamel has taken balls at first. "The more reps I get over there, the more comfortable I'll get," Gamel said. "If it can keep me up here (in the majors) a little longer, I'm going to do it." Gamel, in his second game replacing injured SS Jean Segura in the leadoff spot, extended his hitting streak to seven games by going 3-for-4 with a walk against the Rays.