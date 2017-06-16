LHP Ariel Miranda (6-3) had one of the worst starts of his short major league career against Minnesota on Thursday. Miranda yielded six runs on a career-high 10 hits in just four innings. He had allowed two runs or fewer in each of his previous six starts. Miranda said he didn't have his usual command. He only walked one in the outing, but nine of the first 12 batters for the Twins reached base.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma pitched four scoreless innings in his first rehab start on Wednesday at Class A Modesto as he makes his way back from inflammation in his right shoulder. Iwakuma is scheduled for another rehab start next week with Triple-A Tacoma and could make his return afterward. Iwakuma has been out since May 7 with the injury.

SS Jean Segura is nearing a return from a right high ankle sprain. Segura has been running and hitting the past few days in Minnesota, and he will have a full workout before Friday's game in Texas. Manager Scott Servais said he could play in rehab games if the workout goes well, with the intention of returning for the homestand beginning Monday. Segura has been out since June 2 with the injury.

OF Ben Gamel had two hits on Thursday, continuing his big series in Minnesota. Gamel has now hit safely in seven straight games and has multiple hits in six of the games during the streak. He is hitting .500 (15-for-30) with five doubles and three RBIs during the seven-game hit streak. Gamel had nine hits in 18 at-bats in the four-game series in Minnesota, adding two walks and scoring seven runs.