RHP Sam Gaviglio didn't figure into the decision Monday, going five innings. He allowed two runs on three hits but struggled with his control, walking four. "Gaviglio was kind of doing what he's been doing," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He limited the damage."

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma struggled in a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night. Iwakuma, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 4 with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, went just two innings, giving up four runs on four hits, including a home run to take the loss. He walked two and struck out three.

SS Jean Segura, out since June 1 with a right high ankle sprain, saw his first action in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Segura went 0-for-3 and scored a run in a 6-3 loss to Salt Lake. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Segura is scheduled to play for the Rainiers again Tuesday, then would be re-evaluated.

C Mike Zunino hit a pair of two-run homers Monday to lead the Mariners to a 6-2 victory against Detroit. Since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on May 22, Zunino is batting .338 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs. "I've had a few chances in my career to hit the reset button," said Zunino, the third overall pick in the 2012 draft who has spent time in the minors in each of the past two seasons. "Obviously, what I was doing wasn't working."

RHP Felix Hernandez, who has been on the disabled list since April 25 with right shoulder inflammation, is scheduled to start Friday when the Mariners open a three-game weekend series against AL West-leading Houston. Hernandez is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts this season.