RHP Andrew Moore, who won his major league debut Thursday against Detroit, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday when the Mariners activated RHP Felix Hernandez from the disabled list. Moore went seven innings against the Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. "Obviously, Andrew Moore did a great job, but we want him to keep pitching," Mariners manager Scott Servais said, noting that the club won't need a fifth starter with two days off next week. Will Moore return when that fifth spot comes up? "We'll see," Servais said. "He's certainly earned the right."

1B Danny Valencia went 4-for-5 Friday against Houston, matching his career high for hits in game. It's the fourth time this season he's accomplished the feat, also doing it May 4 vs. the Los Angeles Angels, May 10 vs. Philadelphia and June 3 vs. Tampa Bay.

SS Jean Segura, who returned from the disabled list earlier in the week after suffering a right high ankle sprain, was replaced with a pinch-runner after hitting a double in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory Friday. "He's not 100 percent and we had a big lead," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Let's just get him out of there and get iced."

C Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run Friday. All 10 of his home runs this season have come in the past 27 games, since returning from a stint in Triple-A Tacoma. His 29 RBIs in June lead the majors. "When your 9-hole guy is hitting three-run home runs ... that's what it takes in the American League," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who had been out since April 26 with right shoulder inflammation, was activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Friday against Houston. Hernandez got the victory, pitching six innings against the Astros, allowing three runs on eight hits. "I was going crazy on the DL, but I knew I'd be back," Hernandez said. "I was just trying to have a good game. We scored a lot of runs, which was good for me." Hernandez earned his 157th career victory, passing Freddy Garcia for the most by a Venezuelan-born pitcher. "It's an honor to pass him," Hernandez said. "He's a real good friend."

RHP Yovani Gallardo made his first relief appearance since his rookie season of 2007 with Milwaukee. Gallardo started 278 straight games between bullpen assignments. He got his first career save with three scoreless innings of two-hit ball Friday in a 13-3 victory against Houston. "It definitely felt different, but it was good to get back out there," said Gallardo, who hadn't pitched since last Saturday at Texas. "We had a big lead so I just tried to go out there and throw strikes. " Gallardo was 3-7 with a 6.30 ERA before getting sent to the bullpen this week. "I know things haven't gone as expected this year," he said. "I've just got to go out and throw well when called on."

LF Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to 15 games, going 2-for-5 with a home run. Gamel has hit safely in 25 of his past 26 games, batting .419 in that stretch.