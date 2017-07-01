RHP Sam Gaviglio will start Saturday against the Angels. Gaviglio, who was drafted in 2011 by the St. Louis Cardinals, traded to the Mariners in 2014 and reached the majors for the first time this season, getting the opportunity because of injuries in the rotation. This will be his first start against the Angels, but he's established himself in the Mariners rotation, going 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in nine games (eight starts).

LHP Ariel Miranda gave up only two hits over seven scoreless innings to earn the victory in the Mariners 10-0 win over the Angels Friday. Miranda, who improved to 4-0 in five career starts against the Angels, gave up only a bloop single to RF Kole Calhoun in the fourth inning and a leadoff double to SS Andrelton Simmons in the fifth. "My aggressiveness on the first two pitches," Miranda, speaking through an interpreter, said when asked what was the key for him. "I was more aggressive trying to get ahead in the count and if I didn?t get ahead with the first one, I was aggressive with the second one too."

DH Nelson Cruz went 1 for 5 with a double Friday against the Angels, extending his homerless streak to 21 games. His last home run came on June 4, but his 14 homers trail only 2B Robinson Cano (16) for the team lead. Despite the home run drought, Cruz still ranks second in the American League with 59 RBIs.

LF Ben Gamel went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs Friday against the Angels, closing out the month of June with a .393 average (42 for 107), second best in the majors for the month and best in the American League. Overall he raised his average from .307 at the end of May to .348.