RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who has been on the disabled list since May 10 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, has been shut down for the next 7-10 days after experiencing a more discomfort after a bullpen session this past weekend in Anaheim, Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It's not feeling well yet," Iwakuma said through an interpreter. Iwakuma said he has had a cortisone injection and platelet-rich plasma therapy in an effort to curb the inflammation and hasten his recovery. "It's a lot longer than I was expecting," Iwakuma said of his absence. "It's very disappointing and frustrating." Iwakuma is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts this season.

SS Jean Segura went 4-for-5 Tuesday, his third four-hit game of the season. He's batting .346 (18-for-52) in 12 games since coming off the disabled list June 21 following a high ankle sprain. And he seems to like Independence Day, as Segura is batting .650 (13-for-20) in his career on July 4.

RF Mitch Haniger also has been slumping, going 0-for-2 Tuesday to extend his hitless streak to 11 at-bats. The rookie is batting just .205 (16-for-78) since returning from the disabled list on June 11, after missing six weeks with a strained right oblique. He was batting .342 when he was injured. "Mitch hasn't been on-time like he was early in the year. He does have some moving parts in his swing," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "The more pitches you see, the more chances to get your timing right."

DH Nelson Cruz, the Mariners' lone All-Star Game representative, was back in his customary cleanup spot after missing two starts with a right knee injury suffered sliding into base Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. "I didn't know if he'd be available (Tuesday) or not," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "You've got to trust the player. He's a veteran and he knows his body more than I know his body." Cruz, who struck out as a pinch-hitter Monday night, lined a two-run single off the wall in right-center field in his first at-bat Tuesday. He went 2-for-2, also reaching base on a walk and a hit by pitch. The two RBIs gave him a team-leading 61 this season, marking the third time in his career he has reached 60 by the All-Star break.

RHP Felix Hernandez (3-3) took the loss Tuesday but did get his 2,300rd career strikeout, becoming the 50th pitcher in major league history to reach that mark. In six innings, Hernandez allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits. He walked four and struck out five. He allowed two home runs, including a 401-foot shot by Kansas City's Mike Moustakas. "Hernandez hung a curveball to Moustakas," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "The walks got to him after that."

LF Ben Gamel, who took the American League batting lead Monday night when he got enough plate appearances to qualify, was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday against Royals LHP Danny Duffy. Gamel, a rookie, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning but ended an 0-for-12 slump with an infield single in the eighth. "He's hit the ball hard, I think he has four lineouts (during those 12 at-bats)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "His approach is consistent ... it happens."