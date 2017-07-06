LHP Ariel Miranda allowed six runs on five hits in five innings Wednesday but didn't factor into the decision as the Mariners lost 9-6 in 10 innings to Kansas City. Four of those runs against him scored in the first inning. "Miranda gave up a four-spot in the first and made a couple of mistakes," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Miranda allowed a pair of two-run homers -- to Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain.

3B Kyle Seager, in an 0-for-14 slump, didn't play Wednesday. "He needs a day (off), a mental and physical day," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. The skid has dropped Seager's average to .251. "I just need to get on a little run, and things will be where they should be," Seager said.

SS Jean Segura went 2-for-5 on Wednesday, his 25th multi-hit game of the season. He is batting .351 in 13 games since being activated from the disabled list on June 21. Segura would be leading the league in batting at .343 if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. He is about a half-dozen short.

DH Nelson Cruz hit a leadoff home run in the third inning Wednesday. It was Cruz's 15th of the season but just his first since June 4, as he has been battling calf and knee injuries.

LF Ben Gamel regained the American League batting lead after dropping out a day earlier because he didn't have enough plate appearances to qualify. Gamel, who went 2-for-4 on Wednesday against the Royals, is batting .335, with Houston's Jose Altuve is second at .334.