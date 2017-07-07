RHP Sam Gaviglio had his worst start of the season, giving up seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was the first time Gaviglio failed to reach the fifth in his nine career starts. "Sam Gaviglio was not sharp," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We've seen a few times where he gives up a big inning but then settles down but not tonight."

1B Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning of a 7-4 loss Thursday against Oakland. Valencia has 43 RBIs this season, the second most in his career before the All-Star break. He had 46 for Minnesota in 2011.

SS Jean Segura went 4-for-4 with a double, his third four-hit game of the season. That improved his batting average to .354, which would top the major leagues by .014 if he had enough plate appearance to qualify for the leaders. He's falling short because of two trips to the disabled list this season, but might have enough by the All-Star break.

RF Mitch Haniger snapped an 0-for-15 slump with a double in the third inning. Haniger homered in the fifth, giving him multiple extra-base hits in a game for the first time this season. "Mitch did swing the bat better," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "It was good to see."

RHP Shae Simmons was sent on a rehab assignment to AZL Mariners. He was placed on the disabled list March 31. He pitched one inning Thursday, giving up one hit and striking out two for the rookie-level Mariners.

DH Nelson Cruz, who has battled calf and knee injuries over the past month, was thrown out at second base Wednesday night against Kansas City after hitting a ball that came within inches of clearing the left-field wall. "That he's even able to get out there and play ... I appreciate the toughness," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's grinding it out and gimping around on the field. As hard as he hit that ball to be thrown out at second ... he's turning doubles into singles." Cruz did hit his 299th career home run Wednesday. It was his 15th of the season but his first since June 4.

2B Robinson Cano was in his usual No. 3 spot in the batting order Thursday despite what Mariners manager Scott Servais termed "tweaking his quad" when Cano grounded out in the 10th inning Wednesday against Kansas City to end the game. "I feel better," Cano said. "We'll see when I go out and run on the field."

RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Thursday, just two days after going three innings against Kansas City. "I can't say enough good things about him. He's got all his pitches working," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It's nice to see results for someone who takes his craft seriously." Since being sent to the bullpen, Gallardo has allowed just one earned run in 10 1/3 innings.