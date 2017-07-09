RHP Edwin Diaz (2-4) suffered the loss Saturday, allowing a run in the ninth inning of a 4-3 defeat to Oakland. Diaz allowed a ground-rule RBI double to Athletics cleanup hitter Ryon Healy on an 0-2 count with two outs. "O-and-2 count, he made a mistake. Left it right in the middle of the plate," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "In this league to middle-lineup guys, they're going to make you pay. Sometimes a tie game in the ninth inning comes down to one pitch."

RHP Andrew Moore made his third career start and third quality start Saturday. Moore allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out two. The walks were the first of his career, as he didn't issue a base on balls to the first 69 batters he faced until walking Oakland's Bruce Maxwell and Matt Chapman back-to-back with one out in the fourth inning. "I thought Andrew was not as sharp as he has been," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Still, he gave us six innings and allowed just three runs. He's a really good competitor and kept us in there."

CF Jarrod Dyson was batting eighth in the lineup but led off three innings Saturday. He doubled, homered and was hit by a pitch and is batting .317 (19-for-62) with a .394 on-base percentage when leading off an inning this season. The home run was Dyson's fifth of the season. He had never before hit more than two.

SS Jean Segura hit two doubles and is batting .500 (13-for-26) on the homestand with one game remaining. "It seems like he gets a hit every night," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

RHP Felix Hernandez (3-3, 5.04 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break. Hernandez was on the disabled list from April 26-June 22 with inflammation in his right shoulder. In three starts since returning from the DL, Hernandez is 1-1 with a 5.50 ERA. "I can't fault Felix for being out part of the season," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "I think he feels good, healthier than he's been all year long. We'll keep throwing him out there every fifth day." Dipoto admitted Hernandez's statistics aren't up to his standards. "He hasn't found the consistent results as he tries to reinvent himself," Dipoto said.