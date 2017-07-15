RHP Edwin Diaz converted his 14th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz, who struck out two of the three hitters he faced in his inning of work, has now converted six of his last seven save opportunities and is 1-2 with a 2.11 ERA over his last 20 appearances.

LHP James Paxton is on a bit of a roll after he won his third straight outing Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Paxton, who threw a lot of pitches early but then settled in, has registered a 2.29 ERA over his three-game win streak and Friday's win -- in which he allowed only two earned runs -- helped him reach a career-best eight wins on the season. He also struck out nine, which represented the eighth time this season he has struck out at least eight, including in four of his last five starts.

2B Robinson Cano didn't see his three-run homer Friday night bounce off the top of the wall, but he knew he had struck the ball well. The blast helped pace the Mariners to a 4-2 win, but also kept Cano's recent struck of home run power alive and well. Cano, who also hit a 10th-inning home run in this week's All-Star game, has now hit seven home runs over his last 17 games. He also continued to hit Chicago's James Shields well and is hitting .418 with nine doubles, two triples, six homers with 20 RBIs against Shields in his career.

RHP Felix Hernandez hopes to continue surging ahead on Saturday when he starts against the Chicago White Sox. Hernandez missed 56 games with a shoulder injury and put together his best start of the year on July 9 when he allowed only two hits and struck out eight. Hernandez told reporters after the victory that he trusts himself after missing so much time. A healthy Hernandez will be key for a second-half turnaround for the Mariners. "We need Felix more than anything else," designated hitter Nelson Cruz told reporters after Hernandez's most recent start.