RHP James Paxton's repertoire is rounding out nicely with the return of an effective cutter That's his wipeout pitch... that's in-between (the fastball and curveball) with the late hard break," manager Scott Servais said. The 6-foot-4, 235 pound Paxton improved to 8-3 with a 3.19 ERA with a six-inning, 103 pitch performance on Friday as Seattle beat the White Sox 4-2.

SS Jean Segura went 2-for-4 on Saturday to raise his average to .352. The 27-year-old infielder has 21 hits in his last 44 at bats over 10 games.

OF Mitch Haniger injured the index finger on his right hand while trying to bunt on Saturday. He left for X-rays and is expected to be out day-to-day according to manager Scott Servais. Haniger's batting average has slipped from .348 to .265 after being out from April 26 until June 10 with a strained right oblique. Servais said he's like the 26-year-old rookie, who has just three stolen bases, to use his speed and try to swipe more in the second half.

OF Ben Gamel was 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday night and is second only to Yankees phenom Aaron Judge among MLB rookies with a .322 batting average. Gamel has been a regular with Seattle since coming in a trade from the Yankees on Aug. 31, 2016, but manager Scott Servais said he'd like the 25-year-old to improve his situational hitting.