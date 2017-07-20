FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 21, 2017 / 6:04 AM / an hour ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP James Paxton continued his dominance against the Astros this season, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings. He is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in three starts against the Astros in 2017, with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings. It marked his second start of at least seven innings and no more than one run allowed this season against Houston.

3B Kyle Seager finished 0-for-4 and failed to reach base safely, snapping his streak of 21 consecutive games doing so at Minute Maid Park. Seager owned the second-longest on-base streak at the venue behind on Reds 1B Joe Votto, who holds a 27-game streak dating April 20, 2009-June 19, 2016.

OF Mitch Haniger missed his fourth consecutive game with an injured right index finger. Seattle manager Scott Servais considered playing Haniger in the series finale but opted to give him another day off to deal with lingering discomfort from throwing the baseball. Haniger will be in the lineup Thursday against the New York Yankees.

RF Ben Gamel hit his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning, his first homer since June 23 against the Astros at Safeco Field. Over his last 18 games, Gamel has scored 21 runs and is batting .392 with four doubles, one triple, one homer, seven RBIs with a .958 OPS.

