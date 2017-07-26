IF Taylor Motter, batting just .204 and picked off first base in the ninth inning Sunday with the Mariners trailing the New York Yankees by two runs, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. "He needed to go back and play and get some at-bats. We didn't see that coming (in Seattle) anytime soon," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Early in the year, Taylor did a great job for us (with SS Jean Segura on the disabled list), but the league made adjustments."

IF Danny Espinosa was signed by the Mariners after being released by the Los Angeles Angels last week. Espinosa batted .162 in 77 games for the Angels this season in a platoon at second base. "He hasn't been having a good year but sometimes a change of scenery and different (coaches') eyes can help," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Espinosa will fill what he called a "designated off-the-bench role." While he has primarily played second base and shortstop in his career, he's also played first, third and left field. "I just want to come in and do the job wherever they need me to do it and help in the push for the playoffs," Espinosa said.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who has been on the disabled list since May 10 with inflammation in his right shoulder, was transferred to 60-day DL when the Mariners added IF Danny Espinosa to the roster. The move was procedural, as Iwakuma has already been out more than two months. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Iwakuma is "pain free" and has been doing some long toss from about 140 feet. "The next step is to get him on the mound," Servais said.

LHP James Paxton pitched seven shutout innings against Boston, allowing four hits and matching a career-high with 10 strikeouts. "Just lights out," Mariners LF Ben Gamel said. "I'm glad I'm wearing a Mariner uniform when he's on the mound, that's for sure." Paxton (10-3) improved to 5-0 in July, becoming the first Seattle pitcher to win that many games in a month since Jason Vargas in 2012. "He's on an unbelievable roll," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "I thought that was probably his best (start) we've seen all year, with the quality of pitches, with all four working. He has five wins in the month of July and a chance for six."

RHP David Phelps, acquired last Thursday from Miami, made his second appearance with Seattle, pitching a perfect inning with two strikeouts. "Very impressive again," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He has a very intense demeanor. I tried to get him to smile ... he doesn't like to smile."

SS Jean Segura snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a run-scoring double Monday against Boston. Segura's average dropped to .328 with the slump. "Jean Segura got back to controlling the strike zone," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It's a lot easier when (the pitches) are near that zone."

LF Ben Gamel went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice Monday in a 4-0 victory against Boston. The rookie improved his average to .323. "Ben Gamel keeps doing what Ben Gamel does," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Line drives and a couple of hits every night."