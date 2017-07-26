CF Guillermo Heredia was caught attempting to steal a base Monday, the fourth time he was been thrown out in five attempts this season. "There's an art to (base-stealing)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He doesn't have the knack for it yet." Heredia did make a key play in late in the 13-inning victory, though, advancing from first to third on a wild pitch and scoring the winning run.

CF Jarrod Dyson, who hyperextended his left big toe when running into the fence Saturday, remained out of the lineup Tuesday. Manager Scott Servais said Dyson was doing some running in the pool and that the swelling had subsided. With Boston starting three left-handers in the series before the Mariners have a day off Thursday, Servais indicated it was best to be cautious. "I'd like to have him available on the weekend," Servais said.

RHP Nick Vincent pitched a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday against Boston to equal a franchise record. Vincent hasn't allowed a run at home this season in 24 appearances, matching the mark set by George Sherrill in 2007.

RHP Felix Hernandez allowed only one run on two hits through the first five innings Tuesday, throwing just 64 pitches, but didn't make it out of the sixth. Hernandez walked two batters in that inning and gave up a two-run double to Dustin Pedroia as the Red Sox rallied to take a 4-3 lead. Hernandez needed 31 pitches to get two outs in the sixth. "Felix was really cruising for five innings and it got away from him in the sixth," Mariners manager Scott Servais said, citing the bases on balls.