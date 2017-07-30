LHP Marc Rzepczynski, who allowed a tying home run to the Mets' Michael Conforto on Friday night, the first left-handed batter to take Rzepczynski deep this season, rebounded with an inning of scoreless relief Saturday. Rzepczynski entered in the seventh after RHP Tony Zych allowed a leadoff single. Rzepczynski walked Conforto, but got Asdrubal Cabrera to ground into a double play and then struck out Jay Bruce to end the inning. "I had a plan with Cabrera not to make the first pitch too good," Rzepczynski said. "I threw him a changeup and got a double play. Being a sinkerball guy, you're always a groundball away from two outs." Rzepczynski, who didn't allow a run in his first 16 appearances this season, has struggled of late. His scoreless inning Saturday dropped his ERA to 3.72. "It's been a long couple of months, allowing too many hits to lefties. But (Saturday) gives me confidence going forward."

3B Kyle Seager will likely be the star when Mariners manager Scott Servais cues up, "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly," baserunning video the team watches each day in its hitter's meeting. Seager went 2-for-3 with two doubles Saturday, but it was an adventure on the basepaths. "I was running a lot," Seager said, "not always successfully." He was caught stealing in the sixth inning, trying to take second while Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom still had the ball. DeGrom stepped off the rubber and threw to second baseman Neil Walker for an easy out. "He thought he had timed him up," Servais said. "We have a rule: You're not invisible (on the basepaths). Seags thought he was invisible." In the eighth, Seager rounded first and headed for second on a ball hit down the left-field line. Mets left fielder Michael Conforto came up with the ball and fired a one-hopper to second base, with the ball arriving at the bag while Seager was still about 10 feet away. But the throw hit Walker in the chest bounced away, with Seager getting credit for his second double. Seager was thrown out at the plate by Conforto on Danny Valencia's single. "Kyle will be up there a bunch tomorrow," Servais said, referring to the baserunning video.

RF Mitch Haniger left Saturday's game in the second inning after being hit in the mouth by a 95 mph fastball from the New York Mets' Jacob deGrom. After about a minute on the ground in the batter's box, Haniger was able to walk off the field with help from trainer Rick Griffin, clutching a towel to his face. "Obviously, any time that happens it's pretty scary. It was a severe laceration of the upper lip," said Mariners manager Scott Servais, who indicated Haniger will need some time to recover and likely is headed for the disabled list. "It could have been much worse. He was never unconscious. When I went out there he was talking." Haniger was replaced by pinch-runner Guillermo Heredia, loading the bases. Jarrod Dyson followed with a two-run single to right field, snapping the scoreless tie. "You don't want to see that happen to anybody, especially Mitch," Dyson said. "I hope he gets well, we'll need him in the stretch."

RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed only one run in 5 2/3 innings Saturday against the New York Mets to earn his first victory as a starter since June 12. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out two. He was sent to the bullpen after a June 17 loss in Texas and didn't return to the rotation until last weekend against the New York Yankees. He got a no-decision in that game despite leaving with a lead after five innings. "I felt good against the Yankees, but just had a couple of mistakes," Gallardo said, referring to three solo home runs he allowed. "Today I stayed away from that." Added third baseman Kyle Seager: "Yovani was awesome. That's a good lineup (for the Mets) and he went right through it."