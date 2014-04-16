Preview: Mariners at Rangers

Two of the top pitchers in the major leagues square off when Seattle’s Felix Hernandez duels with Texas’ Yu Darvish as the Mariners and host Rangers clash on Wednesday. Hernandez has been sensational over his first three starts, winning each while striking out 30 in 21 1/3 innings. Darvish has yet to allow a run this season and gave up just one hit in eight innings of a no-decision against Houston in his last outing.

Hernandez struggled mightily against the Rangers last season, going 0-4 with a 7.57 ERA in five starts and giving up 44 hits in just 27 1/3 innings. Prince Fielder finally discovered his power Tuesday, hitting his first home run in 52 at-bats with Texas in a 5-0 victory. Kevin Kouzmanoff, who is filling in at third base for the Rangers with Adrian Beltre on the disabled list, belted a solo homer and added a two-run double during a 3-for-4 performance and is batting .450 in six games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest Plus (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-0, 2.11 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (1-0, 0.00)

Hernandez has allowed just 14 hits and two walks in his three outings. He struck out 11 without issuing a walk and yielded two runs and four hits in seven innings to defeat Oakland in his last start. Hernandez has experienced plenty of rough outings against the Rangers as his career record sits at 12-20 with a 4.18 ERA in 39 career starts.

Darvish tossed seven scoreless innings to beat Tampa Bay in his first start and has struck out 15 and walked two in 15 frames. He was dealing with a cut on his thumb in his dominant outing against the Astros but still struck out nine without a walk. Darvish went 1-1 with a 2.66 ERA in three starts against Seattle last season and is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in seven career outings versus the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hernandez is 5-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 18 career starts at Texas.

2. The Rangers had just five homers in their first 13 games before Fielder and Kouzmanoff hit back-to-back blasts on Tuesday.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 6-for-19 with four doubles and seven RBIs against Darvish.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Mariners 1