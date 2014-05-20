Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Texas Rangers may have Prince Fielder back in the lineup when they try to solve the red-hot Hisashi Iwakuma in the opener of a two-game set against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Fielder has missed the last two games due to a disk issue in his neck, and manager Ron Washington said the decision will be made after the slugger reports to the ballpark. Iwakuma has excelled since returning from a finger injury that delayed his season debut until May 3.

High-priced free-agent acquisition Robinson Cano’s lone homer of the season came against the Rangers on April 17, but he is getting on base often with a .347 batting average in May with a .392 on-base percentage. Cano went 4-for-5 and scored twice as the Mariners defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday to halt a four-game losing streak. The Rangers also snapped a four-game skid on Sunday by the same 6-2 score over the Toronto Blue Jays as Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer and Alex Rios delivered a two-run triple.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (2-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (3-2, 4.99)

Iwakuma has allowed eight hits without a walk in 16 scoreless innings over his last two turns. He gave up four hits in eight frames against Tampa Bay in his last outing but came away with a no-decision when Fernando Rodney blew the save. Iwakuma is 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Rangers.

Lewis struck out eight and gave up seven hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings while beating Houston in his last start. That was his best effort of a season in which he has yet to make it through six frames and is allowing opponents to bat .349 against him. Lewis is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in two outings against Seattle this season and has a career record of 6-5 with a 3.70 ERA in 20 appearances (16 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have won four of the seven meetings with the Mariners this season, including three of four at home from April 14-17.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 8-for-22 with two homers against Iwakuma, while 1B Moreland is 2-for-18.

3. Mariners OF-DH Corey Hart (hamstring) flew back to Seattle after being injured in Sunday’s game and could be headed to the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Rangers 2