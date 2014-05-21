Preview: Mariners at Rangers

Kyle Seager had his typical big game against Texas pitching and looks for another productive contest when the Seattle Mariners close a two-game set against the host Rangers on Wednesday afternoon. Seager went 3-for-5 with a two-run single in Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over the Rangers to raise his career average to .329 in 55 career games against Texas. The Seattle third baseman is 12-for-33 with three homers and nine RBIs in eight 2014 appearances against the Rangers.

Texas first baseman Prince Fielder sat out his third straight game due to a neck ailment and his status for Wednesday’s contest will be decided prior to the game. The Rangers have lost seven of their last nine games and are 1-3 on a five-homestand that concludes against the Mariners. Seattle second Robinson Cano remains stuck on one home run but has reached base in a career-best 27 straight games.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (3-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (0-0, 1.69)

Young is making just his second career appearance against the Rangers, the team in which he began his career with before being traded to San Diego following the 2005 campaign. He received a no-decision in a 2006 outing in Arlington when he gave up two runs (one earned) and four hits in 5 2/3 innings as a member of the Padres. Young had a three-start winning streak snapped when he lost to Minnesota in his last turn, giving up five runs and 10 hits in seven innings.

Tepesch received a no-decision in his first major-league outing of the season when he gave up one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings against Houston on May 14. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock due to an injury to Martin Perez and he struck out eight and walked three against the Astros. Tepesch went 4-6 with a 4.84 ERA last season and made three starts against Seattle, going 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 1B/DH Mitch Moreland has posted consecutive two-hit outings and is 13-for-35 in May.

2. Seager is 4-for-7 with three doubles against Tepesch.

3. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre homered in Tuesday’s game but is just 3-for-17 against Young.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Mariners 4