Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Seattle Mariners are trying to make up ground in the American League wild card standings and the Texas Rangers are not doing much to stand in the way. The Mariners will try to clinch at least a tie of the four-game series when they visit the Rangers on Friday. Seattle is not known for its offense but put up nine runs in the first three innings of the series opener on Thursday and cruised to a 10-2 triumph.

The Mariners are a half-game behind the Detroit Tigers for the second wild card, 3 1/2 behind Oakland for the top spot. The Rangers (53-87) own the worst record in the majors and became the first team to be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention on Thursday, when they scored three or fewer runs for the 12th time in 14 games. Texas has plated a total of nine runs during a six-game slide while Seattle has put up 18 during a three-game winning streak.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), KTXA (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (13-6, 2.90 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Scott Baker (3-5, 5.23)

Iwakuma is 4-0 in his last five starts but has been shaky in the last two. The Japan native was bailed out by his offense after lasting just 2 1/3 innings at Boston on Aug. 24 and then yielded three solo home runs among five extra-base hits over six innings against Washington on Sunday. Iwakuma was at his best in two starts against Texas earlier this season, allowing a total of three runs in 16 innings to pick up a pair of wins.

Baker was pushed back a day to give a stiff neck some extra time to heal and is looking to earn a win for the fourth straight appearance. The veteran returned to the rotation on Aug. 24 and has allowed a total of three runs in 11 1/3 innings in two starts. Baker is making his first appearance against Seattle in 2014 and is 2-1 with a 5.80 ERA at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers C Robinson Chirinos (neck) missed his fourth straight game Thursday and remains day-to-day.

2. Texas has used a major-league record 40 different pitchers and 63 different players this season.

3. Seattle CF Austin Jackson has hit safely in 10 straight games against Texas.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Rangers 2