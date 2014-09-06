Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Texas Rangers could at least point to the stability in the dugout and front office as a reason for hope for the future, but that is no longer the case. The Rangers will try to grab the first win of the post-Ron Washington era when they host the Seattle Mariners in the third of a four-game series on Saturday. Texas players were shocked to learn the news before Friday’s game that Washington had resigned due to an off-the-field personal matter and suffered their seventh straight loss.

Bench coach Tim Bogar took over the team on an interim basis and at least got to watch the team end a six-game streak of scoring three or fewer runs in Friday’s 7-5 setback. The Mariners vaulted themselves into the second wild-card spot in the American League with the win, pushing a half-game in front of the Detroit Tigers. Seattle got four home runs on Friday and is averaging 6.3 runs during a four-game winning streak that has the team within two games of the wild card-leading Oakland Athletics.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Chris Young (12-7, 3.46 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (3-10, 5.14)

There was some question as to whether Young would make his next start after two sub-par outings, but a solid bullpen session on Thursday convinced the team he was ready to go. The Princeton product was lit up for three runs on seven hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings at Boston on Aug. 23 and did not make it out of the first inning at Oakland on Monday, yielding five runs while recording two outs. Young lost at Texas on May 21, surrendering four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Martinez is dealing with some inconsistency in his rookie season but is coming off a solid start Sunday at Houston. The 24-year-old allowed one run on six hits and three walks in that turn but only lasted 5 1/3 innings due to a high pitch count. Martinez made his previous start at Seattle on Aug. 26 and was lit up for five runs on six hits and four walks in five innings without recording a strikeout.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Endy Chavez left Friday’s game with a gash above the left eye but he received three stitches and is expected to be available Saturday.

2. Rangers OF Alex Rios (infection) is expected to miss the next week.

3. Seattle CF Austin Jackson has hit safely in his last 11 games against Texas.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Rangers 6