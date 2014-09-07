Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Seattle Mariners are one team in the American League that might be more comfortable with a one-game wild card playoff on the road. The Mariners will try to improve the AL’s best road record and wrap up a four-game sweep when they visit the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Seattle has won five straight and is 5-1 on its current road trip, pushing its road record to 42-27 and moving the team 1 1/2 games ahead of the Detroit Tigers for the second wild card.

The Rangers are on the opposite end of the spectrum and have lost eight in a row to drop their major-league worst record to 53-89. Texas has scored three runs or fewer in seven of those eight games and is attempting to get interim manager Tim Bogar his first win after a pair of losses since taking over Friday. The Mariners are within two games of the wild card-leading Oakland Athletics, though passing their division rivals could mean hosting the one-game playoff, and Seattle is 36-36 at home.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (5-1, 1.91 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (0-0, 1.29)

Paxton is coming off back-to-back wins and allowed two runs and four hits over 7 2/3 innings at Oakland on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his eight starts, and two or fewer in all but one. Paxton worked 6 2/3 scoreless innings and scattered four hits and three walks to earn a win over Texas on Aug. 26.

Holland made his first start of the season Tuesday after recovering from knee surgery and picked up right where he left off with seven strong innings. The 27-year-old allowed a run on six hits while striking out six in a no decision against the Kansas City Royals. Holland is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 17 career games - 13 starts - against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers SS/2B Jurickson Profar (torn shoulder muscle) began a throwing program and could swing a bat next week.

2. Seattle has won nine of its last 10 games in the state of Texas (4-1 against the Rangers, 5-0 against the Astros).

3. Texas C Robinson Chirinos (neck stiffness) has missed the last six games but could return Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Rangers 2