Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers are fighting to stay out of the American League West cellar, but they’re one good series from contending for the top spot in the crowded division. The division rivals look to build some positive momentum when they begin a three-game series Monday in Texas.

Both teams had to work overtime Sunday, as the Rangers snapped a three-game skid with a 5-4 road victory in 11 innings over the Los Angeles Angels and the Mariners dropped a 4-2 game in 11 innings against visiting Minnesota. Seattle lost two of three to the Twins and is trying to avoid a slide as it begins a 10-game road trip against division rivals. The Mariners took two of three in the first meeting against the Rangers this season. Texas is one of only two teams in the majors without back-to-back victories along with Milwaukee.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (0-2, 10.66 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-2, 3.92)

Walker got out to a disastrous start by losing his first two outings in ugly fashion, but he bounced back with a solid start last time out. The 22-year-old held Houston to one run over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday but didn’t factor in the decision. Walker’s only previous outing against the Rangers was a relief stint last season in which he gave up one hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Gallardo has been inconsistent in his first four starts of the season and is coming off a tough outing in which he allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings in a loss at Arizona. The veteran’s best start of the season came April 17 at Seattle, where he held the Mariners to six hits over six scoreless frames. Gallardo is making only his second career start in his new ballpark and he won the first, striking out seven and allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings to beat Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners OF Nelson Cruz is 5-for-5 with two homers versus Gallardo but the rest of Seattle’s active roster is a combined 6-for-64 against him.

2. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor has been hit by a pitch an MLB-high six times in 18 games and is on pace to break the MLB record of 51 set by Ron Hunt in 1971.

3. Seventeen of Seattle’s 18 games have been decided by three runs or fewer and the Mariners are 4-2 in one-run contests.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Rangers 2