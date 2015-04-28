Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Seattle Mariners attempt to defeat Texas for the second straight night when they visit the Rangers on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Seattle has won three of five games while Texas has dropped six of its last eight games to fall into last place in the American League West.

The Rangers officially reacquired troubled outfielder Josh Hamilton from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday for a player to be named or cash. Hamilton is currently on the disabled list due to offseason shoulder injury and isn’t expected to be activated until late May. Hamilton was the American League MVP for Texas in 2010 but signed with the Angels as a free agent following the 2012 campaign and fell out of favor after he suffered a self-reported cocaine and alcohol relapse last season. The Mariners won the opener 3-1 as youngster Taijuan Walker allowed one unearned run over seven innings.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH J.A. Happ (1-1, 2.61 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Ross Detwiler (0-2, 10.95)

Happ earned his first victory as a member of Seattle with 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball to beat Houston in his last outing. He has allowed two runs in each of his three starts and issued just two walks in 20 2/3 innings. Happ is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA in three career outings against Texas, including a loss on April 17 when he gave up five hits in seven innings.

Detwiler has been roughed up in each of his first three outings, including when he received a no-decision against the Mariners on April 19. He has given up five earned runs in each start and has allowed 25 hits while issuing seven walks in just 12 1/3 innings. Detwiler didn’t start a single game last season for the Washington Nationals, when all 47 of his appearances came in relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nelson Cruz homered twice in the recent contest against Detwiler.

2. Texas 1B Prince Fielder is 8-for-22 with five RBIs against Happ.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is hitless in eight at-bats over the last two games after putting together an 11-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Rangers 5