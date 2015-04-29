Preview: Mariners at Rangers

Felix Hernandez pitched his first complete game since 2012 in his last outing and strives to toss another dominating effort when the Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers in Wednesday’s finale of a three-game series. Hernandez blanked Minnesota on five hits Friday for his 10th career shutout while continuing an unbeaten start.

The Rangers could have trouble scoring against Hernandez – who defeated them earlier this month – after scoring two total runs while losing the first two games of the series. Last-place Texas is 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the two games and has lost seven of its last nine contests. Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz had a double and a triple among his three hits Tuesday to improve to 17-for-49 against his former club. Rickie Weeks hit his second homer since the joining the Mariners and the blast was the 150th of his career.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-0, 1.61 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (0-0, 1.80)

Hernandez defeated the Rangers on April 18 when he struck out a season-high 12 and gave up one run and two hits in seven innings to improve to 13-21 with a 3.95 ERA in 43 career starts against Texas. He has allowed 17 hits in 28 innings through four starts and is holding opposing batters to a collective .175 average. Hernandez struck out nine without issuing a walk in the standout effort against the Twins and has fanned 32 and walked just five.

Rodriguez is making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He gave up one run and five hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his Texas debut but wasn’t involved in the decision. The 36-year-old Rodriguez has made one career start against Seattle, allowing one run and six hits in 7 2/3 innings while defeating the Mariners in 2007 as a member of the Houston Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 1B Prince Fielder is hitless in 14 career at-bats against Hernandez and has struck out five times.

2. Weeks is batting .320 with three homers and four doubles in 50 at-bats against Rodriguez.

3. Rangers OF Shin-Soo Choo was benched Tuesday due to an 0-for-20 hitless stretch.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 1