Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Texas Rangers haven’t gotten much out of prized trade acquisition Cole Hamels but remain a strong playoff contender as they continue a six-game homestand with three against the Seattle Mariners beginning Monday. Hamels missed his last start because of a groin injury but was cleared to take the ball Monday and hopes to begin doing his part to help Texas try to climb past Baltimore and the Los Angeles Angels in the American League wild-card race or possibly catch Houston in the West.

“Everything felt pretty good. I was able to throw all my pitches with the type of execution I would in a game,” Hamels told reporters after a bullpen session Friday. “Nothing was irritating or nothing was in the back of my mind that I was having to think about.” The Rangers, who lost two of three in Seattle from Aug. 7-9 - including Hamels’ last start, are coming off a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay and have won four straight overall and seven in a row at home. Texas (59-57) sits one game behind Baltimore and one-half game in back of Los Angeles while trailing Houston by four and has 17 contests remaining against those clubs, including seven apiece versus the Angels and Astros. Taijuan Walker is unbeaten in five starts (1-0) as he goes to the hill for Seattle (55-63), which allowed 45 runs in losing two of three in Boston this weekend.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (8-7, 4.60 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (6-8, 3.86)

Walker received a no-decision after allowing two runs and five hits while striking out six in six innings of a 6-5 victory over Baltimore on Tuesday. The Louisiana native, who turned 23 on Thursday, is 1-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his last three turns and has won six of his last seven decisions dating back to June 10. Walker defeated Texas 3-1 on April 27 - his only start against the Rangers - after yielding an unearned run and six hits in seven frames.

Hamels allowed four runs - three on solo homers by Mark Trumbo, Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano - and eight hits while striking out seven in six innings of a 4-3 loss in Seattle on Aug. 7. The 31-year-old Californian, who was acquired from Philadelphia prior to the July 31 trade deadline, received a no-decision after permitting five runs in 7 2/3 frames of a 9-7 loss to San Francisco on Aug. 1 in his Texas debut. Hamels, who is 1-2 with a 4.67 ERA in three starts versus Seattle, permitted 23 runs in 20 innings over four of his last five starts, sandwiched around his no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 25 in his Phillies finale.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has homered in two straight contests and is 8-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Cruz has hit nine of his major league-leading 36 home runs in 13 August contests, including one in each of the last two games.

3. Seattle has won seven of the nine meetings in 2015 and is in position to win its first season series over Texas since 2007.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Mariners 0