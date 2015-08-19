Preview: Mariners at Rangers

Nelson Cruz and the Seattle Mariners have routinely flustered the Texas Rangers this season. Cruz looks to continue that momentum against his former team as the American League West rivals play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old Dominican had an RBI double in Tuesday’s 3-2 triumph to record at least one hit in all 11 meetings versus Texas this season. Cruz is batting a blistering 25-for-71 (.352) in his career against the Rangers and has reached base in a career-high 29 straight contests, the longest such streak in the AL this season. While Seattle has won eight of 11 versus Texas, the latter saw its five-game winning streak and eight-game run of dominance at home come to a halt. Former Mariner Adrian Beltre went hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday after going 11-for-23 (.478) with two homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored during his previous six contests.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (4-5, 4.14 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (0-1, 9.00)

Montgomery fell to 0-3 with a gaudy 8.01 ERA in his last seven outings on Friday after getting blitzed for career worsts in runs (nine) and hits (10) in 2 1/3 innings of a 15-1 shellacking by Boston. The 26-year-old was fortunate enough to walk away with a no-decision in his lone career meeting with Texas, permitting three runs and walking four in four frames on Aug. 8. Montgomery, who last won on July 5, has yielded nine homers in his last eight appearances after issuing just one in his previous six.

Holland is expected to be activated after being sidelined since the club’s home opener on April 10 with a strained muscle in his left shoulder. The 28-year-old made four rehab starts and hopes to return with a flourish versus Seattle, against which he owns an impressive 9-2 career mark with a 2.95 ERA while allowing the club to bat .225. Holland noted that he felt fine after completing his Sunday bullpen session and figures to be on a pitch count.

WALK-OFFS

1. With OF Josh Hamilton nursing a sore left knee, Texas acquired outfielder Will Venable from San Diego on Tuesday for minor league catcher Marcus Greene and a player to be named.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series.

3. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor belted a solo homer on Tuesday and is 5-for-7 in the series.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 3