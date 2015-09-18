Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Texas Rangers took care of business against Houston to surge to the top of the American League West and now begin the business of maintaining the spot. The Rangers will try to keep the momentum going when they host the Seattle Mariners for the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Texas swept a four-game set from Houston and has captured five in a row overall to open a 2 1/2–game lead in the AL West. The Rangers have split 10 games with the Mariners since the All-Star break but were shut out by a combined 11-0 score in back-to-back losses to close out a four-game set at Seattle from Sep. 7-10. The Mariners are 10-5 this month and will help decide the division with three at Texas this weekend and three at home against the Astros to close out September. The Rangers send Yovani Gallardo to the mound on Friday while Seattle hopes to get James Paxton some momentum heading into the offseason.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (3-4, 3.82 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (12-10, 3.35)

Paxton made his first major-league start since May 28 on Sunday and lasted only three innings, allowing three runs – two earned – on two hits and three walks. The British Columbia native has given up three or fewer earned runs in each of his last eight starts dating back to April 25. That stretch began after a start against the Rangers on April 19 in which he was pounded for seven runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Gallardo is trying to bounce back after yielding five runs on seven hits – two homers – and two walks in 4 1/3 innings to Oakland on Saturday. The Mexican had surrendered a total of one homer in his previous six outings. Gallardo was sharp at Seattle on Sept. 7, scattering five hits and a pair of walks over 5 1/3 innings to grab the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (knee surgery) is taking batting practice and could serve as a pinch hitter as soon as Sunday.

2. Seattle RF Nelson Cruz has hit six of his 42 home runs this season against Texas – his most versus any opponent.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 8-for-13 with four RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 10, Athletics 4