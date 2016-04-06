Preview: Mariners at Rangers

After becoming the first team in more than 100 years to allow one hit and lose on Opening Day, the Seattle Mariners ensured there would be no repeat with a four-homer, 10-run barrage on Tuesday. Buoyed by the offensive onslaught, the Mariners go for a series win in Wednesday’s rubber match against the host Texas Rangers.

The American League West rivals made a trade in the offseason, and two of the key players in the deal had prominent roles in Tuesday’s game. Seattle’s Leonys Martin delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning before the Mariners broke open the game with six runs in the eighth. Rangers reliever Tom Wilhelmsen, acquired for Martin, was hammered for five runs on four hits and nearly touched off a brawl by hitting Chris Iannetta with a pitch. The bullpen debacle aside, Texas’ starters have pitched six innings and yielded two runs or fewer in the opening two games for the first time since 2008.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (2015: 11-11, 4.46 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (2015: 17-9, 4.66)

Although he is only three games above .500 (49-46) in his career, Miley has developed a reputation as one of the most reliable left-handers in the majors, making at least 32 starts in each of his last four seasons. Although he split a pair of decisions against the Rangers while with Boston last season, Miley was knocked around for six runs and nine hits over four innings at Texas. Miley has been tough against Elvis Andrus, limiting the shortstop to one hit in 10 at-bats.

Lewis set career highs for wins, innings (204) and starts (33) in 2015 while tossing a pair of complete games for the fourth consecutive year, but he struggled in spring training with a bloated 7.78 ERA. Despite an 8-3 record at home, Lewis had an ERA that was nearly a run higher at Globe Life Park (5.07) than on the road (4.25). Lewis surrendered three homers in dropping both starts versus the Mariners last season, falling to 7-8 with a 3.91 ERA against them in 24 appearances (20 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle has homered six times in the first two games, with 2B Robinson Cano belting a pair.

2. Wilhelmsen, who was ejected from Tuesday’s contest, owns an ERA of infinity after his season debut.

3. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz, who homered Tuesday, batted .410 and went deep six times in 16 games against Texas last year.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Rangers 3