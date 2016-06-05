FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Preview: Mariners at Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The red-hot Texas Rangers already have their ninth consecutive series victory at home in the bank — tying a franchise mark last recorded in 1993 — as they vie for a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Texas, which has won six of its last seven games after Saturday's 10-4 victory, has won a season-high five straight series overall and leads Seattle by two games in the American League West while boasting the best record in the AL at 33-22.

Ian Desmond has played a big part in the Rangers' success at home as he is 23-for-46 during a 10-game hitting streak at Globe Life Park. Texas welcomed back Rougned Odor on Saturday and he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in his first contest since serving a seven-game suspension for punching Toronto's Jose Bautista in the face May 15. The Mariners (31-24) have lost six of their last nine contests since rising to a season-high 10 games over .500 and yielded an eye-popping 69 runs during that span — 44 in the last four games. Hisashi Iwakuma won his last three outings with the help of Seattle scoring 37 runs during those contests and opposes Derek Holland, who snapped a four-game winless streak with his third consecutive quality start in his last turn.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (4-4, 4.41 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (4-4, 4.78)

Iwakuma was perfect through four innings before allowing four runs and five hits (three home runs) while striking out five in seven innings of a 16-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Japan native, whose ERA has risen .03 during his winning streak, hasn't walked a batter in his last two starts. Adrian Beltre is 13-for-42 with three home runs versus Iwakuma, who is 8-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) versus Texas after a 7-3 loss April 11.

Holland permitted one run in six innings of a 9-2 victory in Cleveland on Monday to finish May 1-3 with a 7.61 ERA in five starts. The 29-year-old Ohio native lowered his ERA by 1.31 after yielding five runs in 18 2/3 innings over his last three starts. Robinson Cano is 15-for-40 with two home runs and nine RBIs versus Holland, who is 11-4 with a 3.39 ERA in 22 games (18 starts) versus the Mariners after pitching 6 2/3 innings in an 8-0 victory in Seattle on April 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have scored seven or more runs an American League-most 18 times this season and have not lost in such contests.

2. Mariners OF Franklin Gutierrez is 13-for-33 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and nine runs during a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Texas DH Prince Fielder (.187), who is hitless in his last 12 at-bats, did not play Saturday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Mariners 2

