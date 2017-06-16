Tyson Ross will make his much anticipated season debut when the Texas Rangers open a seven-game homestand with the first of three against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. A former All-Star, Ross is making his first start since Opening Day last season with San Diego, having undergone surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in the offseason.

“Electric arm, electric stuff, big physical guy," said Rangers manager Jeff Banister of Ross. "He can dominate a lineup, so we look forward to getting him out there." Texas is coming off a successful 5-1 road trip against division leaders Washington and Houston, allowing nine runs before a 13-2 loss to the Astros to cap off the trek. Despite amassing 29 runs and 51 hits, Seattle managed only a split of a four-game series at Minnesota but has won 12 of its last 18. James Paxton will start for the Mariners, who are 5-1 this season against the Rangers, although both series were in Seattle.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (5-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Tyson Ross (2016: 0-1, 11.81)

Paxton is coming off one of his worst performances Sunday, lasting only four innings and permitting four runs on eight hits while suffering his first loss against Toronto. The 28-year-old won his previous two turns after coming off the disabled list but did not go beyond 5 1/3 innings in either one. Paxton dominated the Rangers on April 15 with eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Ross won 13 games in his All-Star campaign in 2014 and 10 more with the Padres the following year, but his season ended in 2016 after he was hammered in his Opening Day start. The 30-year-old was not overly impressive in four rehab starts at Triple-A Round Rock and rocked for eight runs and three homers in his last turn before he was summoned to the majors. He is 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA in four appearances (two starts) versus Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LF Ben Gamel is 15-for-30 during a seven-game hitting streak, including multiple hits in five straight.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is 0-for-7 following a 15-game hitting streak.

3. Mariners SS Jean Segura is expected to play in a rehab game this weekend and could rejoin the lineup Monday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Rangers 3