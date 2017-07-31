FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 5 hours ago

Preview: Mariners at Rangers

3 Min Read

Even though Adrian Beltre is having a homestand he is sure to remember for a long time, his Texas Rangers are having one they would just as soon forget. One day after becoming the 31st player in major-league history to reach 3,000 hits, the four-time All-Star third baseman looks to remain locked in at the plate when the Rangers host the opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Beltre went 1-for-5 with a double - the 605th of his career, tying Paul Molitor for 14th place in major-league history - in Sunday's 10-6 loss to Baltimore to tie Roberto Clemente for 30th place on the all-time hits list, helping him improve to 11-for-23 two-thirds of the way through Texas' nine-game homestand. However, the Rangers have dropped two of three to both Miami and the Orioles, getting shut out in two of the losses and giving up a total of 32 runs in the other two defeats. The Mariners won four of their final six contests to conclude a 5-5 homestand, posting a 9-1 triumph over the New York Mets on Sunday to claim their second straight series and get back to .500 for the season (53-53). Nelson Cruz belted a three-run homer Sunday to give him an American League-best 79 RBIs - three more than Baltimore's Jonathan Schoop.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (5-4, 4.08 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (5-1, 3.97)

Fernandez escaped with a no-decision Tuesday against Boston in one of his worst efforts since April, as he yielded four runs over 5 2/3 innings. The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in seven turns since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list due to shoulder bursitis and has worked at least six frames five times in that span. Beltre is 12-for-51 versus Hernandez, who defeated Texas on April 14 after giving up ust one run in 7 1/3 innings.

Hamels remained unbeaten at home despite an uneven performance Tuesday against Miami, giving up four runs in six frames - one start after surrendering seven in 5 1/3 innings of a loss at Baltimore. The four-time All-Star has been provided at least five runs of support in 10 of his 11 outings this season and is 4-0 with a 2.88 ERA at Rangers Ballpark. Hamels settled for a no-decision April 16 at Seattle, permitting four runs - three earned - while lasting only five innings for his second-shortest start of 2017.

Walk-Offs

1. Beltre is one of only three players in league history who primarily is a third baseman - and the first Dominican at any position - to reach 3,000 hits, joining Hall-of-Famers George Brett and Wade Boggs.

2. Seattle is 6-3 this season against the Rangers but dropped two of three in Texas from June 16-18.

3. Cruz is 11-for-61 with four homers, nine RBIs and 24 strikeouts since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Rangers 3

