Preview: Mariners at Rangers

The Seattle Mariners have picked up their play away from home in a big way following a lousy start to the season, and continued road success in August figures to be a major factor as to whether or not they can end a 15-year postseason drought. The Mariners, who began a stretch in which they play 21 of 28 away from Safeco Field on Monday, hope to keep rolling on the road one day later as they continue their three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Seattle spotted Texas a four-run, second-inning lead in the opener before taking advantage of four errors and eventually rallying for a 6-4 victory on Monday, improving to 14-6 away from home since opening the season 8-20 on the road. While the Mariners won their third straight to climb within 2 1/2 games of Kansas City for the second and final wild-card spot in the American League, the Rangers fell 5 1/2 games behind the Royals to conclude what has been a chaotic two days for the club. A few hours after Adrian Beltre became the 31st player in major-league history to reach 3,000 hits on Sunday, the Rangers sent catcher Johnathan Lucroy to Colorado for a player to be named. Texas continued its roster makeover on Monday afternoon, dealing reliever Jeremy Jeffress to Milwaukee for a minor leaguer before sending four-time All-Star Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest (Seattle), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (4-3, 4.80 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (3-3, 4.56)

Ramirez, who was acquired from Tampa Bay for Steve Cishek and cash considerations on Friday, returns to the club with which he spent his first three major-league seasons from 2012-14. The 27-year-old Nicaraguan defeated Cincinnati in his last turn with the Rays on June 21 and held the opposition scoreless in five of his final six relief outings with Tampa Bay. Beltre is 6-for-15 against Ramirez, who has posted an 8.31 ERA in three appearances (one start) against the Rangers this season.

Martinez, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock following the Darvish trade, will attempt to win his third straight turn, although he will be making his first major-league start since June 25. The Miami native was demoted on July 6 and struggled in his first turn for the Express, but he rebounded nicely by allowing only five hits over 10 scoreless innings in his last two outings with Round Rock. Kyle Seager is 7-for-11 against Martinez, who is 0-2 with a 3.63 ERA in five appearances (three starts) versus Seattle.

Walk-Offs

1. The Mariners are 9-2 in their last 11 road contests and tied with the Dodgers for the best such mark in the majors since June 18.

2. Beltre has committed an error in three straight games after going a career-high and club-record (for a third baseman) 62 contests without one.

3. Seattle OF Leonys Martin, who was demoted in late April after batting .111, is 3-for-8 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs since being recalled on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Rangers 4