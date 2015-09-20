Mariners 9, Rangers 2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings Sunday as his mastery of the Texas Rangers continued in a 9-2 victory.

Hernandez (18-9) is 5-0 against Texas in five starts this season, becoming just the fifth pitcher to beat the Rangers at least five times in a season. Hernandez allowed four hits before leaving the game as a precaution with a stiff right elbow. He’s expected to make his next start after striking out five and walking five.

The loss cut the Texas lead over Houston in the American League West to 1 1/2 games.

The Mariners gave Hernandez all the run support he needed when they blew open a 2-2 game with six runs in the fifth inning.

Third baseman Kyle Seager broke the tie when he lined a two-run double to right off Texas left-hander Derek Holland (3-3). Holland then intentionally walked designated hitter Nelson Cruz to get to second baseman Robinson Cano. That moved backfired as Cano hit a three-run homer to right to end Holland’s day with Seattle leading 7-2.

Holland is now 0-2 in his last three games with a 9.00 ERA after allowing seven runs on seven hits Sunday.

The Rangers got to Hernandez for a run in the second inning on a solo homer from first baseman Mitch Moreland. After Seattle took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, Texas tied the game in the bottom of the frame on a single from shortstop Elvis Andrus.

The Mariners had 14 hits, with Seager leading the way with three. Cano was 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

NOTES: Texas recalled OF Leonys Martin from Triple-A Round Rock. He was sent to Round Rock on Aug. 4 and then had surgery to fix a broken hamate bone in his right hand. ... OF Delino DeShields was out of the Texas lineup after hurting his left knee trying to make a catch Saturday. He is expected to play Tuesday in Oakland. ... Seattle OF Stefen Romero started in center field Sunday for the first time in his professional career. ... The Mariners won the season series against Texas for the first time since the 2007 season. ... The only team to reach double digits in runs scored in games more than Texas this year is Toronto. Saturday’s win marked the 15th time Texas scored at least 10 runs.