Mariners 9, Rangers 5

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano had two home runs and four RBIs, including a two-run blast in the Mariners’ decisive five-run ninth inning, in a 9-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Third baseman Kyle Seager also had a two-run single in the ninth against Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson, who failed to get an out against five hitters.

The Mariners overcame a one-run deficit by sending nine hitters to the plate in the ninth and scoring five runs on six hits.

Seattle right-hander Joaquin Benoit picked up the victory (1-0) after pitching a scoreless eighth. Rigth-hander Steve Cishek worked a perfect ninth in a non-save situation for the Mariners (2-1).

Tolleson (0-1) took the loss, giving up five runs and five hits after entering looking to protect a one-run lead in the ninth.

A day after giving up eight runs, the Texas bullpen had another difficult day. In the seventh, right-hander Keone Kela loaded the bases, but right-handers Jake Diekman and Sam Dyson limited the damage to one run.

Seattle, however, scorched Tolleson.

The first five hitters all reached, beginning with singles from pinch-hitter Norichika Aoki and shortstop Ketel Marte followed by a double by Martin.

Seager’s single drove in two runs, followed by Cano’s second two-run homer of the game.

Texas designated hitter Prince Fielder had a three-run homer in the sixth against Seattle left-hander Wade Miley. First baseman Ryan Rua and left fielder Justin Ruggiano also had run-scoring hits for the Rangers (1-2).

Both starters took no-decisions.

Miley, who was on the hook for the loss until the ninth, gave up five runs and six hits in seven innings while striking out seven.

The Mariners staked Miley to a three-run lead with Cano’s two-run homer in the first and a solo shot from center fielder Leonys Martin, who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs hitting leadoff against his former team.

Texas right-hander Colby Lewis gave up three runs, three hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four and surrendered two home runs.

NOTES: Texas OF Ian Desmond, the shortstop turned left fielder, made his first career start in center. ... With OF Delino DeShields out of the Rangers’ lineup, OF Shin-Soo Choo led off. The Nos. 6-9 hitters -- 1B Ryan Rua, LF Justin Ruggiano, C Bryan Holaday and SS Hanser Alberto -- all made their season debuts for Texas. ... Seattle 3B Kyle Seager, who has hit .348 in his career at Globe Life Park, entered the game with hits in each of his last eight games in Arlington. ... The Mariners outrighted the contract of C Rob Brantly to Triple-A Tacoma. Brantly was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday.